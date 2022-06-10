The Sumter Senior Hiring Fair was a success for dozens of students who graduated from Sumter secondary schools, according to information from the Sumter County School District.
More than 50 Sumter seniors were hired by local businesses at the May 18 hirding fair.
The event was hosted by the Sumter District School’s Career and Technical Education Department from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., inside the South Sumter High School Gymnasium (706 N Main Street Bushnell).
Over 140 graduating seniors from South Sumter High School, Wildwood Middle High School and The Villages Charter High School connected with 41 local employers for on-site interviews and immediate hiring.
Fifty-one students were offered positions and nearly a dozen more have job offers, pending review of their qualifications.
Potential employers included the T&D family of companies, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, UF Health, Publix, Suncoast Credit Union, Hughes Brothers Construction, RoMac Building Supply and many others.
According to the school district, seniors from the three high schools graduated with a variety of industry certifications, making them preferred candidates for potential employers.
Certifications held by our 2022 graduates include: Adobe Programs, Microsoft Office, Childhood Development Associate, Certified Nursing Assistant, 911 Public Safety Telecommunication, Agritechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal Science, Agriculture Associate, Landscape Technician, Medical Administrative Assistant, Servsafe: Certified Food Protection Manager, HBI Construction CORE, and Patient Care Technician.
One important goal of the school district is that every student graduates with at least one plan - be enrolled in college, enlisted in service or employed in a career.
At the Hiring Fair, local employers helped many graduates realize their dreams and goals, according to the district.
“This is an annual event for us as we try to encourage and assist our new graduates to the world outside of high school. We’d like our graduates to be employed, enrolled or enlisted, as they seek direction for their future lives,” said Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley.
He went on to point out how supportive local businesses have been in meeting that goal and expressing gratitude for their assistance.
The district also expressed gratitude to CareerSource Central Florida, Hughes Brothers Construction and Suncoast Credit Union for sponsoring the event.
If you’re currently searching for entry-level workers and would like to participate in next year’s hiring fair or are interested in providing job opportunities to local youth, contact Casey Ferguson at (352) 793-5719 ext. 54210 or Casey.Ferguson@sumter.k12.fl.us