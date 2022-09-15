Math problem for you: What is 40 × 4?
Forty people times four hours of labor equals a lot of progress …and fun!
We are SO PROUD OF, and GRATEFUL FOR, the folks who showed up to help today!
We are especially grateful for the folks who brought their tractors, trailers, weed-eaters, chain saws, shovels, hoes, rakes and long-handled snips! Thankful for the donated lunch and cold water!!!
We are one step closer to our First Webster Movie Night, and one step closer to revitalizing our Historic Downtown!!!
Important dates: Sept. 15th is the next Webster City Council meeting at City Hall - always the third Thursday at 6 p.m. 5:30 is a Planning and Zoning Meeting to discuss development north of Webster.
Sept. 22nd is the final Budget Hearing, where the City Council will vote on the proposed budget for the 22-23 year.
Sept. 24th is the next Webster Community Work Day - always the last Saturday of every month. Meet at City Hall.
We hope to see you at all of these events, but most especially, at the Webster City Council meeting on the 15th.
Webster Volunteers
Editor’s note: Author and coordinator Sandra McClanahan is spending time with volunteers who come out to help enhance the Webster community. The group takes time to visit with each other on the day they gather for work. The following is the outcome of a chat she had with volunteer Lydia Williams.
By Sandra McClanahan
Richard and Lydia Williams moved here in 2019, specifically to get away from the ‘Big City Gridlock of Jacksonville’. They had actually purchased their agricultural acreage south of Webster in 2012, but didn't start building until 2018.
The Williamses fell in love with Webster's rural, remote and secluded ambiance.
Lydia said, "All we see is that the neighbors are friendly. Everybody knows each other. And once we moved in, we wanted to get involved. So, we found our church home first. .. the Lord showed us where He wanted us.
“We have been serving the Lord with the First Baptist Church of Webster since we started. And, I do community volunteer work at the Hope Center in Bushnell. I volunteer twice a month at their food bank. And at the end of the month, I help with some of their bookkeeping and banking."
"When we first began planning our home, we met with four different builders. But they all wanted to put up a cookie-cutter home. We didn't want that. We wanted a home that fit in with the surroundings,” she said.
Lydia drew out what she wanted on a piece of paper - a rustic home with a wide, deep porch, facing east, where they could enjoy the peaceful, country sunrises.
She quoted one builder as saying, "I can do this for you"... and that's exactly what they got!
They have an easement that allows them access to their property and they pass through two cattle gates on their way in and out. Lydia likes to joke that they live in a "gated community".
All joking aside, Lydia was very clear about one thing, and this is something that every newcomer should adopt …they didn't move here with the intent to change the way things are, they here because of the way things are.
They and many of the other local residents don’t want to live where in a more urban area.
"I don't want to see us become like those heavily congested areas. People may say they are a friendly community, but on the road, they are rude. The more congested they become in traffic, the worse they get in driving."