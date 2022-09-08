American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opened in Oxford. Located at 4015 CR 216 Oxford, the restaurant officially opened on July 19 by a local father-daughter entrepreneurial duo, Dan Graham and his daughter Kennedy.
The flagship concept of the restaurant is to strike a balance between yesterday and today, modernizing guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options, including GrillBurgers, chicken strip baskets and hot sandwiches.
DQ fans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard treat.
What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938, quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies. Maintaining its recipe for success for more than 80 years, the Dairy Queen system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.