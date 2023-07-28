A 47-year-old Summerfield man was killed Wednesday, July 26 when the dump truck he was driving collided with a guardrail, traveled across the highway and collided with the concrete wall of the S.R. 48 overpass, catching fire, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The truck was northbound on I-75 near milepost 314 when, for unknown reason, it entered the inside shoulder and collided with the guardrail.
According to the report, the driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The crash occurred at 10:50 a.m., closing the southbound lanes until 5:15 p.m.