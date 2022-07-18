Years ago, when Darla Huddleston’s daughter was a teen and going into high school, she served as a volunteer in a community organization.
“I got involved in the Teen Pregnancy Task Force in Sumter County,” she said, serving as a concerned parent.
She was later hired as a consultant for Central Florida Workforce (now CareerSource). She was tasked with finding out what was going on in Sumter County, as far teen pregnancy programs.
As she researched, she knew that “It’s just not enough to throw contraceptives at these kids.”
She said it “doesn’t work so well with teenagers and ignores all of the other ramifications.”
During those years, she also served as the unit manager for the Boys and Girls Club of Sumter County.
Things have changed – Huddleston is more an advocate of supporting youth success than ever. She’s still working to combat teen pregnancy and all the risky behaviors teens might wander into, but she’s doing it through E3 Family Solutions – the organization that she founded more than a decade ago.
This month, Huddleston celebrated the 12th anniversary of E3. The organization, along with a crowd of about 200, celebrated the anniversary with a buffet event and auction fundraisers on June 23, at the Seabreeze Recreational Center.
When she first founded E3, Huddelston believed that the needs for helping teens succeed require far more than just working to lower teen pregnancy. She still believes that.
“It’s so exciting,” she said of where the organization is today.
As for their goals for students, they are “the same as most family’s goals for their children,” she said, noting that’s why some of the folks are so supportive of the organization.
From those people, she hears how needed what they offer is.
They work to equip youth, empower parents and encourage the community, according to Huddleston.
There are private donors, organization donors and grant monies that help support the organization.
But it’s always a challenge, she notes, adding that one state or federal election can completely alter their funding.
One elected representative can be a supporter for her program and the next won’t, reallocating tens of thousands of dollars to other organizations.
She said a change in the past few years is a perfect example. The elected official, serving in the Florida Department of Education, was a supporter, but when that official left office, the new person wanted to focus on another aspect, so the overall coalition lost $200,000 in annual funding and E3 lost $50,000 in annual funding.
She said you have to learn as a non-profit, “Don’t depend on that every year.”
She’s also learned that you’re got to let the community know how you’re benefiting the community.
“That we’re changing lives.”
One aspect of E3 Family Solutions is CAP – working with the community on everything from drug takebacks to youth events.
But that’s “just one of our initiatives,” Huddleston said.
The Bushnell resident cited their Equipping Youth Program - direct prevention programs in high schools and middle schools in Sumter, Lake and Hernando counties.
“The goal of the program is to equip students with the skills and motivation to avoid risky activity,” she said, noting that can be drugs, sexual activity, violence and tobacco.
They work to get the youth to avoid the risky and focus on their goals, their dreams and their futures.
It’s a “positive youth development program,” designed to build up protective factors in them so they want to avoid the risk to accomplish their dreams,” she said.
Within that program, they address things like social media safety, human trafficking and more.
“There’s always a new risk around every corner,’ she said, noting they started working to lower and stop teen pregnancy, but “every risky activity is a gateway into another - they’re all gateways. There’s always a new drug,” she said, adding that when they started, it was tobacco, then it was vaping and e-cigarettes.
As they started the organization, they learned that “It’s not sufficient to just educate kids on the risk of something,” but rather, because there of the risks out there, they needed to help them to learn to make healthy choices.
“Ten years ago we weren’t talking human trafficking,” she said.
“Fourteen years ago we weren’t talking about texting, because we didn’t have phones with cameras in them,” she said, noting it’s not enough to just focus on the risky issues.
Back in the beginning, she wrote a grant to Central Florida Workforce, when they completed a study.
She set about approaching the schools and to find out the best ways to present to the schools and what was best for the students.
“I began to realize that this is bigger than just teen prevention pregnancy,” she said, adding “They’re (risky behaviors) all connected.”
She worked on grants for the community and eventually decided, with others, that they needed to form a group, creating the E3 Family Solutions non-profit.
That was 2010 and early board members included Bushnell residents Patrick Grady and Phil Scarpelli.
“I didn’t’ know anything about running a non-profit, but I knew about running programs and motivating kids,” she said.
The legal and technical aspects presenting a big learning curve, she said.
They started with small local grants.
The grant providers have included the Community Foundatino of South Lake, the Children’s Service Council from Lake County, the Sumter Couny Sheriff’s Office, United Way of Lake and Sumter.
Mike’s Story
“Our theme story is Mike’s story. It’s what keeps us going,” she said, adding that she would try and share the story without becoming emotional.
She said Mike was a South Lake High School student who participated in the third session of their program.
“I think you have saved my life,” he told them.
Huddleston said the session was led by Rex and Jen Lowe and the first day of class, it was on goal setting – what they needed to pursue and what they needed to avoid to meet those goals.
They were given a Now or Later candy to remind them that “Every choice you make now, has a consequence later.”
Mike went to a party with his friends – an unsupervised party, where there would be drinking.
Mike told them he just couldn’t get the lesson out of his mind.
He tried to convince his friends that they didn’t need to be there, that they should leave, but they stayed.
Instead, Mike found someone who felt similarly and they left the party.
Huddleston became emotional as she related the story – the next day, Mike learned his friends had been in accident and were in the hospital.
“That changed the trajectory of that young man’s life. That’s just one,” she said, noting who they have no idea who else might be impacted and not sharing.
She shared another story, that impacted a young girl’s choice with regard to someone they were chatting with on social media, listening to the advice not ignore the red flags and what they were, when the person she met on line was encouraging her to meet him alone. The teen declined because of what she learned in the program.
“Only God knows that didn’t happen because she didn’t go,” Huddleston said.
“Stories like that, you can’t even measure the value of. There are two lives, right there, that were absolutely changed because we were there,” she said of E3.
The Anniversary Event
As for the anniversary event, Huddleston said two of the E3 board members, Steve and Christie Truluck, spearheaded the event.
Along with a general auction, the fun included a quarter auction, where participants could purchase paddles and bid mere quarters for a chance to win some great prizes – from dinner gift certificates to a miniature garden kit.
Each of the tables had a bucket and participants put their quarters in the bucket to make the bids. The paddle numbers of those participating were then entered for a chance to be the winner of the item.
“We counted a lot of quarters, for several days,” she said with humor.
Huddleston said they also held a silent auction, with plenty of items donated by local sponsors and the organization raised about $ 9,000 from the event.
Some of the board members became involved with the organization simply by observing and learning what the group was doing.
Along with the Trulucks, board members include Mike Blackhall – owner of Furniture Barn, Marge Thies – City of Bushnell council member, Dr. Debra Peppers – a retired educator and motivational speaker, Tammy Youngren - director of Community Medical Care Center, Joelle Aboytes, community liaison for the Department of Children and Families, Linda Camp – retired nurse, Tanya Thompson – Father’s House, Nancy Hunter – retired educator in Lake County.