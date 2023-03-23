Something for Easter – a plain old gospel tent meeting.
Join David Johnson and others, as they fill the air with praise and worship, teaching and preaching the word of God.
Everyone is welcome to the Resurrection Week event, under the 200-seat tent. The event will be held on the grounds of the Don Garlist Museum of Drag Racing, at I-75 and Rt. 484 in Ocala.
The revival will be held nightly, starting at 6 p.m. from April 2 through April 9.
For more information, call and/or text 720-697-3502. You can also email evangm77@aol.com
Arrive early to visit the museum and Johnson urges those attending to bring a friend, their Holy Bible and their own chair – or use a chair under the tent.