This weekend may be just the time for you to do a little holiday, gift and just-for-you shopping.
It’s time for the Women-Owned Business & Craft Expo, hosted in Wildwood. The event is slated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Wildwood Community Center.
Last year was a first for the annual event and this year, at least 60 vendors are expected on site this year, according to coordinator Phyllis McElveen.
The group includes artists, crafters, women with home-based businesses like cottage kitchen products and multi-level marketing vendors who sell things like Mary Kay or CBD products. She said some of the members do acrylic arts and one makes homemade wraps for health benefits. There are jewelry makers and even custom glass mugs maker.
McElveen said they held their first women’s business vendor event in October of last year and drew a crowd well over 1,000 people.
The group provides an opportunity to network, share ideas with other business women and provide support, she said. Along with the meeting, they occasionally have guest speakers and host social events and mixers.
While the vendor event is open to the general public and admission is free, the group meetings are open to residents of The Villages and they currently have an estimated 50 members, she said.
McElveen, who started a local networking group, is a baker. She owns Fifi’s Cakes and More, as well as Fifi’s Functions and works at home, under Florida’s cottage kitchen structure. This particular show will be coordinated by the women’s group, but she will be taking it over in the future and it will come under Fifi’s Functions.
She said she’s been working in the cottage food industry for more than 40 years now – baking custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more. The first 35 years were in Jacksonville, until she moved to The Villages seven years ago.
“I retired when I moved here and said I wasn’t going to bake anymore,” she said.
But within six months, she was back in business and now she is “…crazy, insanely busy” and baking “almost every day.”
She said she joined a couple of clubs when she moved and members always bring a dish. Her go-to was always dessert. Some of those attending would enjoy what she brought and ask if she would make the same item for them. Now, she’s back in business and “…crazy, insanely busy.”
She said word got around, although she does have a Facebook page and a website. She said even during COVID the business maintained. She does offer free delivery in the area and people would just pay her ahead of time and have them drop the order off at their door – something accomplished by her husband Jim.
They’ve been married two years and “Now he’s the delivery boy and the dishwasher,” she said with humor.
These days, she spends an average of four hours a day in the kitchen, with some days being much longer, depending on the season.
“My dad was a baker for the Air Force,” and she picked it up from him. She went on to work in a grocery store baker under a master baker who took her under wings and “taught me everything.”
“It’s my passion,” she said of getting in the kitchen whipping something up, adding that she only uses top quality products and bakes fresh to order.
She stands by her product and wants to make sure every order is top quality too. One of her most recent projects is making an Australian cake – something she’s never made and people “Don’t hesitate to trust me to make it for them.”
Among some of her top orders are cakes, her candy bar cake, caramel apple pie, cookie varieties and homemade candies.
For the show she’s bringing cookies, cupcakes, fudge and coffee cakes, she said.
Of the women’s networking, she said she initially started a networking group and was president, but it was just too much to be involved in. Though she still has an active role, she backed off.
As for the name Fifi’s, she said it came from a former boyfriend’s daughter who couldn’t say Phyllis, so she would call her Fifi.
Back at the women’s event, she notes they won’t allow more than two vendors with the same type of product and notes the vendors are excited about getting a chance to set up and show their wares.
She said they’ll also have giveaways.
Monthly meeting times for the group are 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Fish Hawk Recreation Center.
For more information about the group or to contact Fifi’s, call 904-557-4166.