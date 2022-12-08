Sumter County is one of the fastest growing metropolitan statistical areas in the US, growing 42% from 2010-2021. With that, nearly $260 million in wealth migration entered Sumter County in 2021, which is the amount of adjusted gross income gained from people migrating into the county.
Sumter County exceeded such neighboring counties as Marion, Hernando and Citrus in this metric.
In 2019, 2020 and 2021 Sumter County building permit declared values for commercial projects (includes industrial) were $239 million, $149 million and $436 million, respectively.
Of course, the projects waned in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Sumter County rebounded strongly in 2021, surpassing commercial property development for 2019 and 2020 combined.
For the span of five years, from 2016 to 2021, manufacturing jobs in Sumter County grew 34%, which is about twice the national average. In the long run, the strong, steady growth of the county has been a boon to its residents as well as those living around Sumter County.
This growth, as well as in surrounding counties, now shows a workforce of 1.4 million people between the ages of 18 to 54 years old within a 40-minute drive of Sumter County. This workforce is enticing to businesses moving their operations into Sumter County when they know they have workers that can fill needed positions.
In addition, more than 21,000 people from surrounding counties commute into Sumter County to work each day. The top three source counties are:
Marion County with 6,300 people
Lake County with 5,000 people
Citrus County with1,500 people
VisitFL reported visitor spending in Sumter County for 2019 was $390 million with nearly $95 million spent on food and beverage, and slightly more than $81 million on lodging. These were the top two tourist spending dollars in Sumter County. While numbers were down in 2020, there was a significant improvement in tourist dollars spent in Sumter County in 2021.