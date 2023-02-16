This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week’s focus is on Matthew Goodness – Wildwood Middle High School.
“Teaching is important because the students not only need someone to guide them through their educational journey, but also need to see that outside of their family there are people that can they can trust and can help them feel safe outside of their home,” said teacher Matthew Goodness.
Goodness teaches eighth grade physical science at Wildwood Middle High School.
“All I hope is that I leave be a positive impact in my student’s lives, even if it is only a small one,” he said, noting that his philosophy in the classroom is to give his students his best effort, every day.
Goodness has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Quinnipiac University, graduating 2010 and a master’s degree in Criminology from Florida Atlantic University, graduating in 2012. Out of the classroom, he also has a brown belt in karate and enjoys hiking, swimming and playing sports.
“I have always found science interesting and it’s pretty difficult to teach a subject you do not enjoy and are not passionate about,” he said of his subject choice.
He credits his parents with he is today, as well as a sixth grade teacher who “…was very influential in my life, as he was the first teacher that I recall having a great relationship with and that he really cared about his students,” Goodness said.
He said some of the most memorable moments in life for him, would have to be all the places he has traveled in his life, noting that it was especially those places outside the country.
“I feel like those experiences really shaped who I am as a person now.”
He said his teaching career came through a suggestion from a friend, who suggested he give teaching a try when he was looking for a career change.
His parents reside in The Villages and he has a sister and brother-in-law in California.
“How different this generation of students,” is, compared to previous generations.