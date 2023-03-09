Plans are underway for an effluent disposal site along C.R. 470, between Interstate 75 and U.S. 301 in Sumterville. The area involves an estimated 244 acres that formerly belonged to the Berry family and is currently owned by the Buffalo Hide & Cattle Company, LLC.
According to the county planning department staff report, the applicant is requesting a major special use permit to allow for rapid infiltration ponds for wastewater effluent. Waste water treatment will be provided offsite and the project is limited to effluent disposal.
“This is water that’s already been treated,” said county planner Sue Farnsworth, noting it is clean water, but it has not been through the process of chlorination and is not drinking water quality.
As for odor, she said it should smell organic, but not have an undesirable smell. The water will be transported to the site through pipelines – no solids, no trucks.
According to the report, the site plan for the project “…shows five rapid infiltration basins, situated along the upland southern portion of the site, preserving wetland areas and flood zones to the north - a proposed project will meet SWFWMD and DEP requirements for water quality and protection and will not encroach on wetlands on the property.
There are requests to rezone 239.19 acres fromA10C (Agriculture), RR5C (Rural Residential), and CH (Heavy Commercial) to A10C (Agriculture) – parcel numbers J14-001, J14-005, J14-033 and for a Small Scale Future Land Use Amendment on five acres MOL, from commercial to agriculture.
According to the report, approval of the land use amendment and concurrent rezoning will allow consistent land use and zoning on all parcels and facilitate the future development of the property. The parcel directly north of the subject site is a conservation area owned by Southwest Florida Water Management and includes a portion of Shady Brook. The properties north of East C.R.470 are mostly undeveloped. The surrounding area is a developing corridor of agribusiness and industrial in nature.
Farnsworth said the treated effluent will be coming from The Villages – which is typically used to irrigate the development’s golf courses.
She said in the past, the development didn’t have a need for the disposal site, but now has fewer golf courses than previously and more water than is being used, leading to the need for the disposal site.
The applicant for the project is Brandon Matulka with Rapid Infiltration Basin & Transmission, LLC, according to county zoning.
They will also operate the site.
The change will convert the zoning to match the rest of the property and does not include any of the wetlands, according to Farnsworth, who said water quality on the site will be handled by the Department of Environmental Protection and is highly regulated.
The first hearing was this past Tuesday, March 6. The final hearing on the property zoning change is slated for Tuesday, March 28.
A small storage building for maintenance-related items is also proposed for the site.
If the changes are approved, then site development approval will also be required, once a site plan for development is complete, according to the county zoning department.
To view the requests and staff reports, click on current agendas to the March 6 Planning and Zoning Special Master at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/AgendaCenter