This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week, the focus is on Wildwood Elementary School’s Rebecca Eisenhauer.
“My hope is that I can help students who struggle. I want every child to have a chance at a great education where they feel they are not only taught the academics, but also the social skills to navigate everyday life situations in a socially acceptable way. I strive for teachers and students alike to be able to walk out at the end of the day feeling like they did the best they could and wanting to come back for more tomorrow,” said Rebecca Eisenhauer, behavior interventionist at Wildwood Elementary School.
While this is her first year with Sumter County Schools, it is her 19th year in elementary education, having taught grades one, three and five in Lake County schools. She is a 2004 graduate of St. Leo University.
“I am from a long line of educators, four generations to be exact. My biggest inspiration would have to be my parents, who were both teachers of foreign language in Massachusetts where I grew up. I always admired and enjoyed my time watching them teach their students and seeing how their care for them went beyond the classroom. I was so touched to hear from so many of their previous students when my parents passed away. It is my goal to touch students as they did.”
“I have always had a special place in my heart for students that didn’t ‘fit the mold’ so I have spent many of my 19 years working with students who needed help in understanding, modifying and replacing their inappropriate behaviors with ones that were acceptable both in the classroom as well as in everyday life. My goal is to send students into the world with a toolbox full of ways to cope, succeed and excel in their everyday life,” Eisenhauer said.
She said the one thing that has stayed consistent with her in the constantly changing world of education is “…that creating relationships is always a game changer. When students know that you have an interest in them, and not just their work, it opens them and the educator up for life-changing learning,” she said.
“Education isn’t one thing. It is a constantly growing and changing entity where educators help children grow mentally, socially and emotionally. It is my greatest hope that I can impart upon teachers the importance of creating and maintaining meaningful relationships with students, so that they may grow and meet their full potential,” she said.
“I am married to an amazing man who puts up with and supports me in all my endeavors. I have four stepchildren and seven grandchildren,” she said, noting that for fun, she and her husband enjoy going to property they own in north Florida, where she and her three dogs explore, while her husband hunts.
“We enjoy day trips and weekend getaways to nearby historic sites and cities.”