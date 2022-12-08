Elder Options will host a public meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center. The center is located at 1714 SW 34th St. in Gainesville.
The Elder Options Board of Directors will take action on matters to be determined by the members of the Board, which may include matters such as the executive director’s report.
Should any person wish to appeal any decision with respect to any matter considered at the above-referenced meeting, he/she may need to ensure verbatim recording of the proceeding in order to provide a record for judicial review.
The meeting is open to the public.
Persons with disabilities should contact Elder Options at least 48 hours prior to the meeting in order to request any special assistance.