The General Election for 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Sumter County voters will cast ballots on offices and issues at upper government levels, with voters in Bushnell, Center Hill and Coleman determining who will hold local offices.
In Bushnell, voters will be deciding on their mayor, with a race between Jessie Simmons, Jr. and incumbent Bil Spaude; Seat 3 – Bryant Fulghum and incumbent Lance Lowery; Seat 5 – Rebecca Morrison and incumbent Karen Davis.
Bushnell residents will also vote on amendment to determine whether city council members can remove charter officers and department heads with a majority vote, rather than at least four members of the council being present.
In Coleman, voters will be deciding between Paul Stephens, Jr. and incumbent Milton Hill for mayor.
Property owners who live in The Villages, and some adjacent areas, will also vote on a fire services referendum for funding The Villages independent fire control and rescue service, administration and capital with a mix of ad valorem and non-ad valorem property assessments.
Vying to serve as Florida’s governor and lieutenant governor are incumbents Ron DeSantis and Jeanette Nunez, Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez, Hector Roos and Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh and Carmen Jackie Gimenez and Kyle K.C. Gibson.
Voters will determine between incumbent Marco Rubio, Val Demings, Dennis Misigoy, Steven B. Grant and Tuan TQ Nguyen for United States senator and between incumbent Ashley Moody and Aramis Ayala for Florida attorney general.
Vying for Chief Financial Officer of Florida are incumbent Jimmy Patronis and Adam Hattersly; Commissioner of Agriculture – Wilton Simpson and Naomi Esther Blemur.
For State Senator Disrict 11 – Blaise Ingoglia and Brian Patrick Moore; for State Representative District 52, John Temple and Ash Marwah.
In the race for Congressional District 11 are incumbent Daniel Webster, Shante Munns and Kevin Porter.
Voters will determine if justices Charles T. Canady, John D. Couriel, Jamie Grosshans, Jorge Labarga, Ricky Polston shall be retained in office for the Supreme Court and if judges Jay Cohen, James A. Edwards and Brian D. Lambert, Mary Nardella, Dan Traver and Carrie Ann Wozniak shall be retained in office for the Fifth District Court of Appeal. There are also three amendments on the ballot.