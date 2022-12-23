Eleven-year-old boy, 40-year-old man
killed in early morning crash
An 11-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were killed in a car crash on the Florida Turnpike, early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred just before 1 a.m., near milepost 304, when a northbound sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Inverness man, collided with the rear of an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The SUV was carrying seven people – four children and three adults.
At impact, the SUV traveled to the grass median and overturned several times, with one of the passengers being ejected. The sedan traveled to the grass median, where it stopped, according to the FHP report.
The driver and other passengers in the SUV received minor injuries. The driver of the sedan was uninjured.
According to the report, everyone in both vehicles, except the 40-year-old man, were wearing seatbelts.