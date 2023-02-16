Sumter County Fire & EMS (SCFEMS) Firefighter Nick Steele recently received the Individual Best Team Leadership Award at the 10th Annual Hazardous Materials Training Symposium. The event was held in Daytona Beach and the award is given to the individual who displayed outstanding team leadership qualities during the competition. Sumter County Fire & EMS Firefighter Nick Steele (center) receives the Best Team Leadership Award from Johnathan Lamm, president, Florida Hazmat Symposium (left) and Doug Wolfe from Response Technologies Corp.