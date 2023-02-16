Sumter County Fire & EMS (SCFEMS) Firefighter Nick Steele recently received the Individual Best Team Leadership Award at the 10th Annual Hazardous Materials Training Symposium. The event was held in Daytona Beach and the award is given to the individual who displayed outstanding team leadership qualities during the competition.
For a third year, SCFEMS has competed in the Florida Hazardous Materials Team Competition, which takes place during the Florida Hazmat Symposium.
This year, the SCFEMS team consisted of Firefighters Nick Steele, Herly Caceres and Jovany Ponce De Leon.
The competition is based on the capabilities defined by the Florida Fire Chief’s Association typing standard for a Type III Hazardous Materials Resource. The principles utilized for the development of this competition is based on the current SERC training standard, Florida State Fire College HazMat Technician criteria and applicable National Fire Protection Association standards.