I am a resident of Sumter County and have lived here since the early 1950’s. I was born in Marion County, Florida in 1942 but have spent most of my life in Sumter County. I married at an early age (18 years old) and have a beautiful wife, a son and a recently deceased daughter that is buried in this county, two grandsons and four beautiful great-grandchildren. I spent my working years and now my retirement years in this wonderful county and plan on being buried here also. I have seen Sumter County grow from a sleepy rural county to the fastest growing area in this the United States of America. This has all been done “thanks” to the unprecedented and unstoppable growth of The Villages.
I have witnessed the raping, pushing down and burning of our beautiful trees, many several hundred years old, and so called planting of a few sapling trees that will never grow to the same stature of the mighty old oaks that have been destroyed. Don’t you know these are our oxygen makers?
I am trying to keep this article as informal, impersonal and to the point as I can and it doesn’t sound that way so far.
What I am about to say is what I really wanted to bring to light.
What are you, the Sumter County commissioners, going to do about repaving Sumter County Road 470, located in Lake Panasoffkee from Sumter County 459 (the fire house and county park road) to the County Road 413 (Marsh Bend Outlet Park)? It is in the most deplorable condition I have ever seen.
I feel almost positively certain that if this section of horse carriage road were in The Villages, it would be resurfaced in short order. Your golf cart roads are in better condition than the road we have to drive on daily.
I hope if others that have to travel this pothole, washed-out section of road only to destroy the vehicles you have worked so hard to purchase and maintain will follow suit with some “words of wisdom” to our “county commissioners”. Just remember, we are Sumter County voting residents also.
Paul Hobkirk
Lake Panasoffkee