Sumter’s Sweetheart Pet Photo Contest is on. It’s another year for the annual contest, hosted by YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
Does YOUR pet have what it takes to be crowned Sumter’s Sweetheart?
Show off your favorite photo of your precious pet; not only will you be raising money to help animals in the community, but you’ll also have the chance to win some prizes for yourself and your pet.
The winning pets will be featured on the organization’s 2023 Facebook and Instagram pages.
To enter, submit your favorite photo of your pet online, now and Feb. 10.
The contest entry is $15 per photo! This is an online contest only. Please do not mail entries. Any type of pet is eligible, as long as they live in Sumter County, Fl.
The organization notes that every dollar makes a difference in the lives of the animals they are helping.
Once you submit your entry, share the personalized link your pet entry will be assigned with your family and friends and encourage them to vote. Each vote is $1, with a minimum purchase of five votes.
You can invite everyone at your office, club or in your neighborhood, etc. to participate and vote for your pet.
There will be first, second and third place prizes, with a total value of more than $1,000.
Contact Your Humane Society SPCA at (352) 355-6317 or fundraisingcoordinator@hsspca.org with any questions.
Prizes
All original entrant photos will be added to the organization Facebook and Instagram page.
The first place, grand prize winner will receive a customized prize package worth a minimum of $500 and the items will be selected just for their pet. It will also include prizes for their person.
The second place winner will receive a customized prize package worth a minimum of $350 with items chosen just for their pet, as well goodies for their person!
The third place winner will receive a customized prize package worth a minimum of $200 with items chosen just for their pet, plus some goodies for their person.
View the entries and vote. Enter at www.gogophotocontest.com/yhsspca.
The sooner you enter, the sooner you can begin to generate more votes for your chance to win. You can contact friends, family, co-workers, club members … even high school buddies and ask them to vote.
While the pet must reside in Sumter County, votes can come from anywhere.
They can vote at: www.gogophotocontest.com/yhsspca