Ash Ugur – Webster Elementary School, Elizabeth Woody – Wildwood Elementary School, Vigil D’Haiti – Sumter PREP Academy, David Swartzfager – South Sumter High School, Gisela Marty- South Sumter Middle School, Jessica Hamilton – Bushnell Elementary, Rebecca McCorkle – Lake Panasoffkee Elementary are shown left to right. These teachers, along with Emily Keeler – Wildwood Middle High School (shown inset at right), were named Sumter County Teacher of the Year nominees for the county and Teachers of the Year for their respective schools. David Swartzfager was named county Teacher of the Year. Watch for their bios in the Sumter Sun Times over the summer break.
