County Commissioner Craig Estep was appointed as a policy leader to the Florida Association of Counties’ (FAC) Finance, Tax & Administration policy committee. FAC’s Policy Committees are responsible for proposing, debating and adopting policy positions that focus on improving and preserving Florida’s counties.
The Finance, Tax & Administration deals with public policies that encompass taxation, local revenue, state shared revenue, economic development, local fiscal administration, local administration and management issues, intergovernmental relations (constitutional officers), public records, elections, ethics and the Florida Retirement System.
As a policy leader, Estep is set to participate as a member in one or more of FAC's standing policy committees, totaling eight in number.
These committees are Finance, Tax & Administration, Health, Safety & Justice, Water & Environmental Sustainability, Community & Urban Affairs, Agriculture & Rural Affairs, Federal, Broadband, and the Presidential Select Committee on Preemption.
“This appointment ensures that Sumter County citizens will have a voice on their behalf during deliberations on policy issues,” Estep said.
“The success of the association, and by extension Florida counties, relies heavily on the role played by our policy committees,” said FAC President Bill Truex, who appointed the policy leaders.
“I took careful time and consideration when choosing this year’s appointments and I am confident that each leader's invaluable expertise will be an asset to accurately represent the diverse needs of our state."