The City of Wildwood will host the Baker House Homecoming event this Saturday, Oct. 15.
The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baker House on S.R. 44A.
It’s a celebration of 10 years – the house was donated to the city and has undergone renovations in the past few years.
Visitors will be able to meet one of the original Baker family members, who lived in the home.
There will be costume displays and dancing from the 1890’s, historical tours, fresh Florida orange juice and more.
The house was built around 1890 by Senator David H. Baker. The two-story home includes a porches on both floors, as well as a kitchen, separated from the main home. This was to protect the main house, if there was a fire in the kitchen.
Much of the main house is still original, including the wood floors.
There’s a staircase that winds up from the entrance foyer to the second floor and a stained glass season window on the landing between floors. Much of the glass still original.
The home has a parlor, living room and library downstairs and four bedrooms and a bathroom, upstairs.
The kitchen house has the kitchen, dining room and bathroom downstairs, along with pantries. There are two bedrooms upstairs.
Baker purchased 1,200 acres of citrus land, after the Great Freeze of 1894-95.
Baker (1841-1917) came to Orange Home from Kentucky. He served in the Civil War as a First Lieutenant in the 12th Kentucky Calvary (Union) and married Mary Hannah Matthis (1844–1932). They had one son, David Mathias Baker (1871-1917).
The Baker House was home to six generations of Bakers.
The house was donated to the City of Wildwood in September 2012, Since then, a group of volunteers, along with the City, have coordinated renovations and refurbishing. The work included separating the main house from the kitchen, as it was originally built.
Since the donation, the community and visitors have donated thousands of dollars to benefit the renovations and several events were held on site.
Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance. They can be purchased at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood.
For more information, call 352-461-0134.
Other upcoming events in Wildwood are: Kid’s Night Out and Parent’s Night Out on Friday, Oct. 14. Fun for adults and fun for kids; Friday Night Fall Ball will be back on Friday, Oct. 28 - $5 per child; Halloween Spooktacular Saturday, Oct. 29.