Through the summer, the Times has been publishing a series of short bios on Sumter County School District School Related Employee of the Year nominees. This week, the focus is on Earl Everett – South Sumter High School and Sumter County’s district School Related Employee of the Year.
By Brenda Locklear
“My strength is communicating with kids by listening and being someone they can rely on for lifelong mentorship,” said Earl Everett, when asked what he felt his strengths in the classroom.
“I love working with kids and being a mentor at the same time. Impacting a kid’s life in sports or in the classroom brings me joy,” he said.
Now 38, Everett is a graduate of South Sumter High School, including a top player for the team in his teens. He was so successful that he signed on to play pro football, but an injury changed his direction in life.
A para-professional in the ESE department and a coach for the sports teams, he is apparently just as successful on this side of the classroom and field, based on student comments and their gratitude for his support and the guidance he’s given them.
He said he’s been in the position for a total of eight years and long term, he would like to, “…obtain my teacher certification and continue to help better our kids in our community.”
Orginially from Bartow, he said he was raised by his grandmother in Webster. He credits her for raising him into the man he is today.
He sees his priorities with the kids as keeping them safe and providing them with a caring environment.
His goal is always to advocate for the students in the ESE department.
“I’m a team player - always willing to do what’s needed to help our department flourish.”
As for things he’s learned through his job, he said it’s the need for mental and physical stability.
Among the the accomplishments he is most proud of, It’s “Being one of the first in my family to go to college, earn a bachelor’s degree, knowing I can go to work every day feeling good about it,” he said.
“I’m passionate about helping people and putting a smile on someone’s face.”
“I have an awesome two-year-old son and a wonderful wife who brings me joy every day. My parents have always been more then I can ask for. They come from families of six and eight siblings. I have three siblings - two brothers and a sister. We have always been close.”