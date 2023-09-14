Get your mud puppies on and get ready, it’s back …from greased pigs to storefront decorating, the City of Bushnell is prepping for fall as they gear up for the 38th annual Bushnell Fall Festival.
The City, along with a list of sponsors are all working to make it happen downtown, as they bring back some of the old traditions that made the fest so popular.
While the event is still weeks away, it’s time to get your plan together – whether it’s planning your parade float entry, your vendor booth décor or your family gathering. The festival has long been a fun-day destination for families with relatives in and out-of-county.
The event began decades ago as an annual birthday celebration for the City. It’s been estimated that the all-day festival has drawn crowds at over 20,000 people, with their greased pig contest, vendors, street dance and fireworks.
The Greased Pig Contest has returned and will begin at 3 p.m. Mike Scott Plumbing is sponsoring this event.
Kelli Barnes is returning as festival coordinator this year – Barnes is a veteran at putting the event together, having been the coordinator several years ago.
She said she’s working to bring back some of the traditions that were a part of the event in the past, including the greased pig contest. That event typically drew one of the largest crowds for the day as challengers entered the ring for a muddy chase – broken into age groups, from toddler to adult, the greased pig is let loose and the mud’s flowing.
This year’s festival theme is October on the Plaza. The theme for the parade, hay bale contest and storefront challenge is October Charm.
A Fall Festival Breakfast fundraiser will be prepared by the Bushnell Masonic lodge located on Florida Street. Serving times are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the menu will include eggs, sausage links, grits, biscuits, sausage gravy, regular and blueberry pancakes with coffee, juice, milk and water. The cost for breakfast is $7 per person.
They will also offer festival parking for a $5 donation.
There’ll be a pumpkin carving contest, sponsored by Envy Med Spa – the pumpkins will be gathered beneath the gazebo in the park on the plaza in downtown.
All carving entries must be complete and turned in by 9 a.m. on festival day, Oct. 21. The contest has an adult division - ages 13 and up, competing in three categories: scariest, most creative and funniest.
There’s a kids’ division with three categories too. Ages 12 and under - scariest, most creative and funniest.
There’ll be ribbons and first place of $25 awarded. There’ll also be a Best of Show award of $100, with a ribbon.
The Bushnell Fall Festival October Charm Parade is being sponsored by Connie Mahan Real Estate Group and is set to begin at 10 a.m. at South Sumter High School.
The parade will travel south, down Main Street to Central Avenue.
Parade winners will be announced during the day, at the festival – first place $300, second place $200 and third place $100.
When the festival officially begins at 11 a.m., registrations for the greased pig, cornhole contest, frog jumping contests are open – head to the gazebo.
That’s also where armbands can be purchased for the bounce house and beer garden.
The storefront decorating contest is being sponsored by Sumter Villas by Graff Development and the hay bale decorating contest is being sponsored by Friends of the Festival.
There’s Little Pumpkin Lane – a kids area along N. Beville Street and McCollum Avenue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The bounce houses are sponsored by Waste Connection and Heart of Florida Environmental. Unlimited jump armbands are $10 and proceeds benefit the PTO’s from Bushnell Elementary, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary and Webster Elementary.
There’ll also be games provided by vendors and PTO’s.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office sponsored The Butterfly Encounter which is a screened in exhibit that allows visitors to feed nectar to over 350 butterflies.
The sheriff’s office will also host a “Build a Scarecrow” event.
The $10 donation benefits the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches.
The Sumter County Cattlemen’s Association will have an 1880s cow camp display, with an area for kids to practice their cowboy skills on roping dummies.
The log sawing contest, operated by the Florida Forest Service and sponsored by Southeastern Asphalt, LLC and Ruthless Construction will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Truist Bank parking lot – no registration required.
Divisions are girl, boy, young adult female, young adult male, adult female, adult male and Jack n’ Jill.
Molly’s Hatchet Axe Throwing trailer will be on site (Truist bank parking lot) from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Beesley Construction Services, LLC and the best viking will win $100 for the highest score.
And then there’s the live entertainment.
The Brown Bag Brass Band will be performing from noon to 2 p.m, sponsored by James E. Wade.
The Frog Jumping Contest (sponsored by Bushnell Tire) begins at 12:30 p.m.
The Cornhole Contest begins at 1:30 p.m. which is sponsored by Tony & Christy.
Proceeds will benefit the South Sumter Booster Club.
The “Gathered as One” Gospel Hour will is set for 3 p.m.
From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., it’s live music with Ray Nichols Music – sponsored by Friends of the Festival.
From 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., it’s Acoustic set by Jill’s Cashbox.
The fireworks extravaganza will begin at 8:30 p.m. – the T&D Family of Businesses are sponsoring the exhibition.
And … the street dance returns to Florida Street, in front on the historic Sumter County Courthouse. The dance starts at 9 p.m. and is set to last ‘til 11 p.m. Live music provided by Jill’s Cashbox.