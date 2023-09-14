Valerie presents Godspell
The Woodview Players will perform Godspell at the Valerie this month.
Slated for Sept. 22, 23 and 24, the musical will be performed at the Valerie Theatre - 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
The Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m. and the Sunday performance at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $ 20 per person and available at www.valerietheatre.org
Jacki Scott is musical director and Lori Kohan is choreographer, the cast shares the cultural diversity of the show's origins in Brooklyn New York.
The presentation includes songs of Stephen Schwartz, from a bygone age, as they reverberate within the walls of the refurbished Valerie Theatre.
Webster Cemetery Association
planning annual picnic
The Webster Cemetery Association will host their annual picnic on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Sumter County Farmer’s Market.
Barbecue beef, pork or chicken, chicken and rice and homemade desserts will all be available as part of the fundraiser fun. Money raised is used to help with the upkeep of the cemeteries located In Webster.
The event includes music, fellowship and a live cake auction that raises hundreds of dollars.
Voices of Soul planned
for 25th anniversary
Young Performing Artists, Inc. will host a free, live concert on Saturday, Oct. 14 to celebrate 25 years.
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield – 17330 U.S. 441.
Pollenator garden - plant with us!
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
7 a.m. until it’s done at Lake Deaton Park
5300 C.R. 155, Wildwood
Fourth Annual Fish in the Pan Byway Tournament
Slated to begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, anglers for the 4th Annual Fish in the Pan Sumter Scenic Heritage Byway Tournament will head out for the challenge at 7 a.m. from PanaVista Lodge.
The lodge is located at 3417 C.R. 470 in Lake Panasoffkee. The cost is $50 per boat pre-registered or $65 at the event – maximum two anglers per boat.
Pumpkin Patch
Looking for a pumpkin patch? The First Baptist Church of Bushnell will be setting up their annual Pumpkin Patch during the Bushnell Fall Festival.