Last Saturday, a crowd of more than 50 people gathered to honor Katrina Brooks and work to heighten breast cancer awareness, taking part in Katrina’s Third Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.
“The first two were in Royal at the New Life Center Ministries Church,” said coordinator Keyana Solomon, but this year’s event was held at the Martin Luther King Park in Wildwood.
Solomon is the daughter of the late Katrina Brooks, who died in May of this year, due to the cancer.
“My mom did her first walk back in 2020 and then we’ve just been doing one every year,” said Keyana Solomon, who coordinates the walk.
“Unfortunately, she passed in May of this year.” Her mom’s goal was “Just simply to bring awareness,” she said.
Solomon said they got a bit of a late start, but this year’s event went well, with more than 50 people attending. They honored her mom, grandmother and others who attended at the walk. The event included a kickball game and food, as well as a food truck. They walked around the outer edge of the park, hosted a balloon release, dedicated to Brooks, and also had a guest speaker, she said.
Solomon said the first event drew about 30 people, while the last two have drawn more than 50 people.
This past Tuesday night, the City of Wildwood commissioners were expected to create a proclamation declaring Oct. 24 Katrina Brooks Day, Solomon said.
While Keyana has been checked and does not carry the gene that can foster genetic breast cancer, both her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother had breast cancer.
“Eight months apart,” she said, noting that it was her grandmother who diagnosed first.
Because of her great-grandmother’s diagnosis, her grandmother, Debra Mitchell, has always been very aware of her health and making sure to get checked.
It was because of Mitchell’s diagnosis that her mother got checked and found out she had breast cancer. She carried the gene, but didn’t get checked, Solomon said.
Once she was diagnosed, she felt the need to bring awareness to the community, Solomon said.
Solomon said her mother’s desire to host the event was also because breast cancer is prevalent in black women.
They urge people to “go get checked, don’t neglect your body.”
Solomon said typically, when “We don’t feel good, we don’t go,” to the doctor.
She notes there are variables and her mother was triple negative, which is also hard to diagnose.
It’s also one of the deadliest, she said.
“My grandmother Debra Mitchell beat it back in 2020.”