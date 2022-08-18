Adults living in car
WILDWOOD -- A family lost everything in a July 28 house fire. Britney Williams and her boyfriend Cleveland Monroe’s mobile home, in Moreland Park, burned to the ground and was declared a total loss.
The family was sleeping at 3:35 a.m. Williams said she woke up and couldn’t see anything. Somehow, she got her children, nephew and an elderly man who was staying with them out of the home.
“It was the grace of God,” Williams said. “I couldn’t see anything.”
Williams said it was an electrical problem that caused the fire. She didn’t know how long it was burning before they woke up, but she said her seven-year-old, Cleveland Jr.’s room, was very smokey when she went in to get him.
“I ran out with a shirt and shorts on,” Williams said. “I didn’t even have any shoes on.”
The family literally made it out with the clothing they had on their backs.
Williams recalled it only took “a minute” for the home to burn down once they were outside. The family may have lost all their earthly possessions but no one was injured in the fire and that’s all that matters to Williams and Monroe.
The American Red Cross set the family up in a motel for the first couple of nights but Williams said she hasn’t heard from them or any other organizations since. All of the kids’ back-to-school clothing was destroyed.
Williams said she is having trouble finding a place to live. “The apartments all have a year to wait,” she said.
Williams has two boys, seven and 14 years old and a daughter who is 12 who attend South Sumter Middle School. She also cares for her nephew, who attends Bushnell Elementary School. Currently, Cleveland Sr. and Britney are living in their car. Cleveland Jr. The other children are living with family members for the time being.
Britney’s sister, Gina Bivins, is allowing the family to use the showers and eat at her house. Bivins is also collecting clothing and necessities for her sister’s family. Donations can be taken to 213 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Wildwood.
The family still needs clothing and anyone interested in donating clothing or funds to help, can drop items off at South Sumter Middle School.
Children’s sizes:
Cleveland Monroe Jr., 7, wears a 14/16 shirt and pants in boys and a children’s 4.5 shoes.
Jaylon Pearson, 14, wears a large shirt, a 34 in bottoms and a 10.5 in shoes.
Tamara Belle, 12, wears a kid’s medium shirt,11 in bottoms and an 8 in shoes.
Britney wears small tops, 7-9 in bottoms and an 8 in shoes.
Cleveland Sr. wears a large shirt, 34/36 in pants and a 10 in shoes.
Their nephew, Tony Solomon, wears an XL shirt, 40 in pants and a size 8 in shoes.