Members of the Sumter County Farm Bureau gathered for their annual business meeting and dinner last week. The event drew an estimated 170 people this year and took place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds. Dozens of members and staff met to elect their new officers for the year. The event included speeches from three of Sumter’s top youths: Lizzy Garcia - 2022-2023 Florida 4-H State Council Reporter, Rebecca Stephens – Sumter County Youth Contest winner and Wyatt Davis – State 4-H first place public speaking winner.
It was the organization’s 73rd annual meeting in Sumter. The organization provides insurance for Sumter County farmers and non-farmers, and serves as an opponent for agriculture at the state and federal levels.
U.S. Congressman Daniel Webster and Florida Senator Wilton Simpson attended the annual meeting. Simpson, who is running for Florida’s agriculture commission, served as the keynote speaker.
Simpson spoke on the impact that legislation has on farmers and ranchers and the fact that the state now has a rainy day trust fund of $22 billion that the governor can use to help with the hurricane cleanup and restoration – up $18 billion from recent years. He said in recent years, they have increased the fund, paid down debt (from $30 billion to less than $20 billion) and cut taxes by more than $10 million. He cited New York as a comparison, explaining that they have a population 2.5 million people less than Florida, but have nearly 10 times the debt.
He said “We’re proud of the way we came through the pandemic,” saving a lot of family businesses, taking care of the most vulnerable, opening the state up and getting people working so they can provide for their families.
He said Florida is different and “we had the right path.”
“We’ve had our lumps,” and “paid our debts,” he said.
In agriculture he said they’ve put things in place to help the ag community, including taking local ability to deny green belt off the table and dealing with fire safety requirements and allowing the use of ag farms and ranches for agritourism, without local government interference.
He noted that with the loss of some ag opportunities, some farms and ranches are utilizing their property as an agritourism income source – barns used for wedding, events, etc.
He said Florida has the largest expansion of school choice and the best university in the nation, five years in a row and noted the efforts state government is making to preserve the environment.
There’s also a farm bill to protect ag from nuisance lawsuits. Simpson said since the pandemic people are moving from the cities, but complaining about things being sprayed, tractors cranking up too early in the morning.
“They want to tell us how to run our business.”
He said he didn’t realize how much of a problem it was until it came up for topic.
“Everybody came out of the woodwork.”
He said the bill specifies that if you’re going to “…sue a famer, you have to live within a half mile of them,” and if you lose the lawsuit, you have to pay the farmer’s legal fees.
The evening included a cake auction and a collection of door prizes that ranged from store gift certificates and gift baskets, to hardware and automotive items.
Members of the agriculture community serve on the board, with James Sutton as president, Anna Jameson serving as vice president and Shirley Revels serving as secretary/treasurer.
Other board members are Tim Foster, Scott Stephens, Gerald Maddox, Jess Locke, Cody Hensley, Reba Mazak, Tim Edwards and Clay Newcomb. Shawn Garcia, Joanna Oswalt and Kelly Rice were voted in during the Thursday night meeting.
Winn Dixie, Bushnell Tire, Tractor Supply, Sonny’s, Lowery’s Hardware, Wal-Mart, T.J.’s Pizza, Sumter Cars and Trucks, the Sumter County Farm Bureau and the bureau agents all donated prizes for the event.
Laura Bondurant, Ellen Cruz, Blair Harris, Cody Simmons, Matt Word, Tom Bryant and Dianan Ruiz serve as staff for the organization, which has been serving Sumter residents since 1949.