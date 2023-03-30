Clarification:
Heartland has approximately 200 acres of their product growing in Lake Panasoffkee and another 1,300 acres in Archer. An article in last week’s Sumter Sun Times indicated that all their acreage was in Sumter County. The smaller parcel, along with their production and extraction processing will be done in Lake Panasoffkee.
Heartland Food Products Group currently has approximately 200 acres in Sumter County, including greenhouses, propagation equipment and their extraction system to produce stevia for Splenda products, according to Mark Hayden, director of agro for Heartland.
The company has brought their production of stevia for Splenda back to the United States, with their production facility based in Lake Panasoffkee.
They currently have 20 employees, but that number will vary throughout the year, increasing at times up to 50, as maintenance is required at the location, he said.
They will also be “Looking for additional land and farmers that may interested in farming stevia in the future,” he said.
The company will teach farmers the process, sell them the seedlings, which would be grown and sold back to Heartland, Hayden said.
Farmers that might have an interest in producing the crop can contact Hayden at Mark.hayden@heartlandfpg.com