The African American Club will sponsor a fashion show on March 5, to benefit students entering colleges and universities.
The event will include a fashion show, jazz and dinner. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will begin at 5 p.m., with the show following at 6 p.m.
The club will host the show and dinner at the Savannah Center in The Villages – 1545 North Buena Vista Blvd.
Early bird admission is $60 per person, premium tickets are $75 and general admission is $70.
For tickets, visit https://taaclub.org or call 352-744-9633.
For modeling, sponsorship or donations, contact taacfashionshow@gmail.com