Vehicles 1 and 2, a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle, respectively, were traveling westbound on S.R. 44 in the outside lane, approaching the intersection of Morse Boulevard after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. A sedan and five other pickup trucks were stopped for a red traffic signal in the inside and left turn lanes at the light, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
According to the FHP press release, vehicle 2, an SUV, driven by a 72-year-old Pennsylvania man was ahead of vehicle 1 and slowed for the red traffic signal, while vehicle 1 did not. As a result, vehicle 1, a pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Williston man collided with the rear of the SUV. The SUV was propelled into the other six vehicles, causing a chain reaction crash. The diver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital, where he died later due to injuries suffered during the crash.
The 71-year-old female passenger in the SUV also suffered serious injuries and was also transported to an area hospital. The other involved drivers suffered minor injuries, according to the release.