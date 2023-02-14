A 37-year-old woman from Spring Hill, was killed this morning, when the Chrysler 200 she was driving was struck by a CSX train on the tracks at a private driveway adjacent to C.R. 475, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Chrysler was parked eastbound, with the lights off, on the railroad tracks at 2:30 on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The freight train was southbound and unable to stop, striking the sedan - the driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the collision. No other information was available.