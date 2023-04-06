The second annual downtown Bushnell Beats & Eats event featured Roy McCann, Crafty Biznez and D.J. Phil Stokes providing the beats, while food trucks offered the crowd a great selection of eats.

The Saturday, April 1 event brought several hundred people to Bushnell Downtown Park for an evening of fun. Along with the music and food, there were games for kids of all ages and prom photos were provided at no cost in the Bushnell City Hall building.

