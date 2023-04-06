The second annual downtown Bushnell Beats & Eats event featured Roy McCann, Crafty Biznez and D.J. Phil Stokes providing the beats, while food trucks offered the crowd a great selection of eats.
The Saturday, April 1 event brought several hundred people to Bushnell Downtown Park for an evening of fun. Along with the music and food, there were games for kids of all ages and prom photos were provided at no cost in the Bushnell City Hall building.
“I wanted to bring an event that the Bushnell Community could enjoy and raise money for a non-profit,” said Connie Mahan, owner of the Connie Mahan Real Estate Group. “And, we purposely chose this date to coincide with South Sumter High School Prom so parents could have free photos of their kids taken by a professional photographer.”
The first Beats & Eats event happened when Mahan and Kristen Held, of Connie Mahan Real Estate Group, put their heads together to create a fun event that is also a fundraiser for the Sumter Youth Center.
Held explained that they selected the youth center because it’s been serving the children of Sumter County for years and doesn’t receive funding from the state or the county.
“The Sumter Youth Center is donation driven,” Held said.
“All the money we raise goes to the youth center,” Mahan said.
“Connie Mahan Realty Group takes care of the costs associated with the event, including entertainment, banner and so on.”
Della Boushley, executive director of the Sumter Youth Center was amazed at the attendance of the Saturday event and the number of people volunteering and supporting the center.
“I can’t remember when we have had this much support at one time, in one place,” Boushley said.
“It’s mind blowing for me to look around and see this amazing event and see how it has grown in just two years. The number of vendors and the participation here today almost leaves me speechless.”
In 2022, the Beats and Eats event had 12 sponsors, this year the number grew to 46 sponsors and several vendors.
“This means so much to the youth center. The money we receive allows us to keep the homework room staffed, buy more or replace sports equipment and helps keep our weekly rates affordable for parents,” Boushley said.
Braden Carnley has worked at the center since 2014, first as a summer employee and now as the center’s program director.
Carnley said that he has a passion for utilizing the center programs to help the children grow into strong adults.
“I’ve watched the program grow and change during this time, but the constant has been the support we receive from the community,” Carnley said.
Held said she and Mahan worked together to take an idea and make it a reality, thanks to a lot of help from an incredible group of volunteers.
She said they bring ideas and connections to the community that makes the event stronger and better.
The youth center provides a safe place, under adult supervision, for local youth to spend their time when they’re away from their parents or guardians. The center also provides after school and summer day care, serving more than 300 kids each year. The organization has two locations in Sumter County - one in Bushnell and one in Wildwood, where they offer tutoring, after-school educational programs, a reading incentive program, computer lab, team sports, indoor recreation, and arts and crafts. They also work to bring other organizations in to provide additional programs for the kids.