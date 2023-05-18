Jadera

Jadera is harmless.  If squashed, the red color can stain fingers and clothes.  It feeds on seeds, not your plants.

Warm weather is here, and the insects are out and about!  We’d like to share a statistic with you that Jim Davis, UF/IFAS Multi-County Extension Director for both Sumter and Hernando counties, stated in a blog post.  “Less than 1% of insects worldwide are harmful.”

It’s a factual statement.  Most insects are not a problem.  There are insects that can be harmful, such as chinch bugs, aphids and scales.  But there are many more that are beneficial, such as ladybugs, assassin bugs, bees and the big-eyed bug.  And many are not beneficial or harmful

