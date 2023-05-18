Warm weather is here, and the insects are out and about! We’d like to share a statistic with you that Jim Davis, UF/IFAS Multi-County Extension Director for both Sumter and Hernando counties, stated in a blog post. “Less than 1% of insects worldwide are harmful.”
It’s a factual statement. Most insects are not a problem. There are insects that can be harmful, such as chinch bugs, aphids and scales. But there are many more that are beneficial, such as ladybugs, assassin bugs, bees and the big-eyed bug. And many are not beneficial or harmful
Before you get the chemical sprays out, let’s talk!
Jadera is harmless. If squashed, the red color can stain fingers and clothes. It feeds on seeds, not your plants.
It is found throughout Florida, except for the panhandle.
Jadera is known as the scentless plant bug. Like other insects in the Rhopalidae family, it has lost the defensive scent glands that most other related bugs have. The scent gland does excrete a lactone that is attractive to other scentless plant bugs, but it is only excreted when feeding on golden raintree seeds.
Jadera can be found most of the year in Florida with a peak in Central Florida in May.
Adults are ½” long, red, and black.
Nymphs or instars have various stages with the first instars being solid red.
If you would like more information on this harmless insect, the links below have more pictures and information.
