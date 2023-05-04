Have you noticed any small to medium-sized insects, black with maybe yellow and red on them and they have grasshopper legs?
The nymph forms of the Eastern Lubber Grasshoppers are out now! By July and August, they will be in the adult form and numerous. After eggs hatch, the nymphs go through five to six forms (instars) and will appear to change slightly in form. During the early instars, they are quite social and you will see them grouped together.
The adults become more solitary. If damage is sufficient to treat them, it is best to catch them at the young stage as they group and are easier to control. The hard chitin shell of the adults makes them a little more difficult to kill.
How to control them?
Soapy Water: An environmentally-friendly method is to use soapy water. When nymphs are grouped together, just tap them into the bucket of water.
Baits: These only work if their favorite foods aren’t available. Favorites include pea, lettuce, kale and several other vegetables but they do not like eggplant, tomato, pepper and a few others. Landscape plants they love are amaryllis, various lilies, Mexican petunia, oleander, with many weeds that are on the menu!
Natural Predators: Coyotes are known to eat them for the protein! Birds and lizards usually avoid them due to the toxic secretions of the insect. There are parasitic flies as well as nematodes that attack them.
Pesticides: The active ingredients are what is important. Remember to always read the label on a pesticide – it’s actually the law! And for your protection. Make sure a label notes it works on grasshoppers and follow instructions on the bottle for success. Carbaryl, bifenthrin, permethrin and Spinosad are a few of the ingredients.
Due to space limitations for the article, please go to https://entnemdept.ufl.edu/creatures/orn/lubber.htm and you’ll find complete information on this pest as well as what active ingredients in pesticides work for these pests.
