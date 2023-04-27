Thatch is living and dead plant materials between the green grass blades and the soil. Top: Blades of grass. Bottom: Soil. Between those two layers is thatch. Irrigation water cannot get through thatch efficiently, neither can fertilizer. That creates a stressed turf.
Improper culture of the turfgrass is usually the problem. Culture is irrigation, fertilization, mowing, pesticide use, etc.
Too much nitrogen applied when fertilizing.
Too much or too little irrigation – only ½” to ¾” is required for each irrigation per week.
Improper mowing can contribute to thatch. If you are mowing your own lawn, does it feel spongy as you ride? Could be thatch.
How do you fix it? Proper irrigation, proper fertilization, and proper mowing practices. But if it has become a severe problem, the thatch must be removed. Aeration of the turf helps. A process called verticutting is used also but be prepared for a lawn that looks like it disappeared! But it will come back! The turf must be actively growing when this method is used.
Contrary to common thought, leaving grass clippings on the lawn does not contribute to thatch. It does contribute to water pollution when blown into the streets and it goes down a storm drain. Blowing clippings back on the turf is smart; you are giving your lawn free slow-release nitrogen as well as a little organic matter!
State Florida law states, “No watering between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.” And there may be more restrictions by the county, city, or your community. Tip: Watering at night can contribute to fungal issues. If you water at night, the turf stays wet until the sun comes up. It’s hot, humid, and wet for hours. The petri dish for a fungus! Set your system to go off around 3 or 4 a.m. and the sun will come up and dry everything.
Search the internet with UF/IFAS EP236 for a comprehensive article on Best Management Practices for the Home Lawn.
The “Experts” are here to answer your horticulture-related questions regarding plants, landscapes, vegetable gardening, insects (the good, the bad and the ugly!), weeds, pesticides, lawns, fertilizers, and all things plant related.
Questions you ask may be used in a weekly article, but we will certainly answer you personally also. Email us with any questions you have.
Email sumter@ifas.ufl.edu, put Ask the Experts in the subject line, and your email will be forwarded to us. Feel free to include pictures.
UF/IFAS Extension is an Equal Opportunity Institution