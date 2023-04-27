that Thatch

Thatch

Thatch is living and dead plant materials between the green grass blades and the soil. Top: Blades of grass. Bottom: Soil. Between those two layers is thatch. Irrigation water cannot get through thatch efficiently, neither can fertilizer. That creates a stressed turf.

Improper culture of the turfgrass is usually the problem. Culture is irrigation, fertilization, mowing, pesticide use, etc.

