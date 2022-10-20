Bushnell celebrated the City’s birthday last Saturday, with their annual Fall Festival, an event that’s been a tradition for Sumter residents more than 30 years now.
Minus the greased pig contest, the event still brought the crowds out and had plenty to offer, from the 10 a.m. parade down Main Street, to the fireworks and street dance downtown.
This year’s parade float winners were: Lowery’s True Value, Southpoint Church and First Baptist Church of Bushnell.
Throughout the day there was live entertainment, games, a kids’ area and plenty of vendors on site, to feed the hungry and satisfy the shoppers.
The venue was another treat for residents, as planners returned the event to its original downtown location. In recent years, the festival was moved to Kenny Dixon Sports Complex.
“We are overwhelmed at the outpouring of positive feedback from moving the festival back downtown. It’s been invigorating for vendors, the city employees and those attending,” said fest coordinator Rebecca Morrison.
Each year, thousands of residents from in and around Sumter County come out for the fun.
One of this year’s treats included the sheriff’s office scarecrow building booth, where visitors could put their own spin on some autumn fun.
“The SCSO and Sumter County Fire Department were instrumental in keeping our event safe. They were on hand and available for any and all concerns,” Morrison said.
She also expressed gratitude from the City, to event sponsors, for their contribution to the festival, including Suncoast Credit Union, Connie Mahan Real Estate Group, Morrison Property Services, WadeLaw P.A, Heart of Florida Environmental and Village Discount Golf Cars.
“Their support makes this festival possible,” she said.