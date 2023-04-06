Earlier this month, the Evening Rotary Club worked to raise money to help fund their special projects, hosting the first ever Labyrinth Spring Festival in Wildwood. Held on Saturday, March 11, the event included largest portable labyrinth walk available, along with a fest of kids’ fun, vendor displays and sales and more.
The club has annual budget of $20,000 just to help local residents, according to club president, Sue Bodenner.
She said they work with Langley Health Services to help provide dental services to low income residents and they help fund necessary diagnostic services through the Langley and Lazarus free clinic in Wildwood. The effort is to assist the uninsured and the under-insured.
The festival was sponsored by the City of Wildwood and Rotarians, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was the first of its kind not just in this area, but anywhere, according to The Labyrinth Society, a worldwide association of labyrinth experts and enthusiasts.
Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf and Evening Rotary president, Sue Bodenner cut the ribbon to open the largest portable labyrinth in Florida for the festival.
The Villages Classic Automobile club had a display of 24 vehicles and the festival Kids Corner gave away free books and school supplies.
Rich and Kate Tapia, Rotarians, shared how the kids “walked the small maze, had fun with the crafts but especially enjoyed the performances of trained dogs and the puppet show.”
Roni Wood, of the Wildwood Police Department, fit children and adults for the correct size bicycle helmet that was provided free.
Children also spent time in the Touch a Truck area, where they could sit in a Sumter County Fire Truck, SWAT Vehicle or go inside the Marion County portable jail.
“I really enjoyed the labyrinth walk and was impressed with how the Evening Rotary Club organized everything for this first time event,” Wolf said.
The mayor spent well over an hour walking the labyrinth and in the vendor area, posing for photos at various booths and responding to questions about the city.
According to event organizer, Julie Schmied, “…nearly 1,000 visitors enjoyed the entertainment, food trucks and shopped over 50 vendors and exhibitors from the tri-county area.”
At 45 feet diameter, the labyrinth is the largest portable labyrinth in Florida. Rotarians had the help of local high school students to create it. Labyrinths have been around for about 4,000 years. They are most often used for meditation, focusing, or calming aid, which is why they are often found in churches and hospitals.
The International Labyrinth Society endorsed the event as a ‘special project’ and representative, Frank Faine, was “pleased with the community response to something that had never been done before with a labyrinth.”
Faine answered visitors’ questions and gave historical perspective regarding the use of labyrinths to build community.
“Our goal was to partner with Wildwood Parks and Recreation to provide an event that everyone could enjoy, and also raise funds for the work our Evening Rotarians do in the tri-county area,” said Bodenner.
“Thanks to our sponsors, vendors, advertisers and those who bought raffle tickets for the beautiful labyrinth quilt created by Sew Together,” she said, expressing gratitude to those who walked the labyrinth.
The next thing the Rotary group has planned are food drives at Winn Dixies – one will be on April 22 at the store in Pinellas. There will also be a drive on the April 29 at the Spanish Springs store.
Bodenner said their effort focuses on providing for food banks that are not receiving assistance from other organizations.
One of those food banks is Love Extension, that provides food to homebound elderly who have special requirements on their food.
“We’ve been working with them for over 10 years,” she said, noting they look for organizations that they can really assist.
Club members volunteer at Harborview Elementary and they sponsor the Interact Club at South Sumter High School.
For more information about the Rotary Club of The Villages Evening and see more photos of the event go to www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.