The image is of a tattoo on an unidentified man’s arm. The man was killed late Saturday night, after walking into the path of an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. on April 1, as the SUV was traveling westbound on C.R. 470, west of C.R. 533, when the man walked into the path of the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital, but later died from injuries suffered during the crash, according to FHP. Authorities have not been able to identify the man and ask that anyone with information regarding his identity call *FHP (*347) or 813-558-1800, option 3.
