A Lady Lake woman was arrested for DUI, after she “proceeded to park” her vehicle on railroad tracks in Bushnell, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.
It was about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 when Ievegenia Pinchuk, 21, was traveling over the train tracks on Central Avenue in Bushnell, according to the FHP report.
She reportedly turned the 2008 Honda Civic south, onto the train tracks and proceeded to park the vehicle in the direct path of a CSX locomotive before exiting the car and walking away. At the time, the railroad lights were not activated.
The railroad lights activated and the train began to travel southbound towards the Civic. The front of the locomotive collided with the rear of the Civic, pushing it into the intersection of E. Central Avenue, where it came to rest at the south line of the train tracks.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly saw the Civic driver walking near the area of collision and approached her, detaining her until FHP arrived.
She was arrested for DUI, according to the report.