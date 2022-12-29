On Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, just after 7 a.m., a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger discovered an adult white female laying on the northbound outside shoulder of Interstate 275, south of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The victim was unresponsive and had suffered a significant head injury, as well as road rash throughout her body. She was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
According to FHP, the victim, Stephanie Contreras, 29, of Dover, originally from Plant City, died overnight, Monday, Dec. 26. She was the mother of four children - an eight-year-old daughter, two-year-old twin daughters and a one-year-old son.
The Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347), or contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.