Attorney Melissa K. Hancock, who serves in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, will be honored for her pro bono work on behalf of low income and disadvantaged clients.
She is one of only two attorneys in Ocala with board certification in Marital and Family Law and provides much-needed legal assistance to Community Legal Services (CLS) as a family law attorney pro bono volunteer.
According to the Florida Bar, since 2017, she has donated more than 100 hours of legal assistance to over 30 clients and has helped CLS recruit other pro bono attorneys as a part of the “ONE” campaign.
The organization notes that Hancock’s insight and participation were instrumental in the development of CLS’s First Friday Forms Review Clinic. Hancock has also participated in legal advice clinics held in conjunction with Free D.O.M. Clinic USA, a mobile clinic that provides free dental, optical and medical care for the uninsured and under-insured.
Since 2007, Hancock has taught Laws of Family Relations as an adjunct professor in the College of Central Florida’s paralegal program. She was the recipient of the 2022 Richard D. Custureri Pro Bono Service Award, presented to a Marion County attorney for outstanding service and commitment to pro bono.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit includes Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, Lake and Marion counties.
Established in 1981, The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Awards are intended to encourage lawyers to volunteer free legal services to the poor by recognizing those who make public service commitments and to raise public awareness of the substantial volunteer services provided by Florida lawyers to those who cannot afford legal fees. Florida Bar President Gary S. Lesser will present the 2023 awards.
The awards recognize pro bono service in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits. They are presented annually in conjunction with the Tobias Simon Pro Bono Service and other service awards, which are given by the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
In the most recent reporting period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, Florida lawyers provided more than 1.5 million hours of pro bono services to those in need $6.8 million to legal aid organizations. Hancock is one of 21 lawyers slated to be honored for their service in a ceremony hosted by the Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan. 26.