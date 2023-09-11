Fire and EMS

On September 19, 2023, the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will be considering several items on its agenda related to Fire & EMS services in Sumter County.
The items include a modification to its ordinance, authorizing the designated fire agencies to charge for the annual fire inspections of businesses and the recovery of costs associated with any hazardous material response.
“The proposed charging of fees for these services provided by our department and that of The Villages Public Safety Department (VPSD) increases the revenue for both departments in balancing the revised expenditure plan. As both Fire & EMS departments have their Certificates of Public Convenience and Necessity (COPCN) approved by the BOCC, there is no question that both departments are the current designated fire agencies referenced by the ordinance,” said Sumter County Fire & EMS Department Fire Chief Rob Hanson.
The proposed change in the language to the generic version of fire agency(ies), “…also provides the open door for the BOCC’s future consideration of a dependent district for the service area provided through the agreement with the Village Center Community Development District (VCCDD) and discussed with the VCCDD Manager,” said Bradley Arnold, county administrator.
The VCCDD Manager, Kenny Blocker and County Administrator Bradley Arnold, reiterate that this proposed ordinance does not eliminate the VPSD from its current responsibilities of service provision in its designed service area, as denoted in the VCCDD contract and COPCN with the BOCC.
Arnold and Blocker also have a proposed amendment to Sumter County’s contract with the VCCDD that will allow the use of VCCDD’s other revenues for operational expenditures of VPSD, rather than the restricted use for capital expenditures of $10,000 and above.
“This amendment is a relief point for the VCCDD following the BOCC’s decision on Aug. 22, 2023, regarding the proposed change to the methodology and rates for the fire assessment,” Arnold said.
The current methodology for the fire assessment has a cap of $125 per improved parcel per year and this annual rate is also up for consideration to increase from the current rate of $124 to the cap of $125.
“Both fire departments are counting on the continuation of the fire assessment and the $1 increase for the revenue needed to balance the budgets starting Oct. 1, 2023,” said Hanson.
One of the most important items for the Sumter County Fire & EMS Department is the ratification of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Local 5313 and the BOCC to deviate from its collective bargaining agreements. If ratified, this MOU will also be on this same agenda for the BOCC’s consideration.
“We greatly appreciate the level of partnership we have with the Local 5313 and their participation in the development of the revised Sumter County Fire & EMS Department’s budget” Arnold said.
The agenda and all supporting documentation for the Sept. 19, 2023 BOCC meeting will be available for viewing online as of 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.