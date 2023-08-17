August 22 is the date residents can offer public input on a countywide special assessment fee for fire protection services. The assessment is being considered for Sumter County property owners and will be an increase for the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.
The annual fire protection assessment revenue to be collected is an estimated $37,000,000 for the year, with $27,606,751 being paid by residential property owners. The current rate is $124 and the new fee will reflect a 161% increase, according to a study submitted to the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners by an outside company.
The future budget, allocated by land use, will be $27,606,751 for residential property owners. The budget will be divided by the 85,300 single dwelling property owners in the county, determining the $323.64 fee.
A public hearing for public input is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the Grand Canyon Room at the Everglades Center – 5497 Marsh Bend Trail in The Villages.
A Municipal Services Benefit Unit (MSBU) study was done in determining the increase in fees. According to a Fire Assessment study, the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is $58.9 million for Sumter County Fire and EMS (SCFEMS) and the Villages Public Safety Department (VSPD) – both operating under a combined MSBU program, but as separate entities.
According to information compiled by the company, based on a 10-year study of incident reports, including duration of incidents, frequency, personnel and vehicles (excluding Advanced Life Support responses), 69.1 percent of the resources used between the years 2013-2022 were on residential responses, 21.3 percent on commercial, 0.8 percent industrial or warehouse, 2.4 percent institutional, 1.5 percent government, 0.2 percent agricultural and 4.7 percent vacant. All but 26 percent were residential.
A fire assessment MSBU is an annual charge applied to each property in the county under Florida’s Uniform Property Tax and Assessment Collection Act. While the MSBU program will cover assessable operating costs, separate funding sources are being considered for future capital projects/items with a value of $10,000 or more. VPSD’s capital needs will be funded primarily through amenity and transportation fees.
Sumter County Fire Assessment Municipal Services Benefit Unit (MSBU) programs have been in existence since 1999. The MSBU program was originally established with two districts - Sumter County Fire District and the Villages Fire District. They were combined into a single MSBU district in 2021 and the rates haven’t been updated since 2006, according to the study.
While costs allocated to residential land use (single family, multi-family and mobile homes) are distributed on a per-dwelling unit, the costs allocated to non-residential land uses are distributed based on square footage for three different categories (commercial, industrial and institutional).
Vacant land within Sumter County will not be subject to the fire assessment MSBU.
The SCFEMS provides the community with fire rescue and emergency medical services from 10 stations throughout the county. The VPSD operates eight fire stations (with four more stations currently planned).
The fire assessment funds will primarily be used to fund operations. Capital needs with a value of $10,000 or more will be funded with other funding sources.
VPSD’s capital needs will be funded primarily through amenity fees and transport fees.
In the case of SCFEMS’s capital needs, a Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU) will be the funding source. This MSTU, which is funded by property taxes, would only be applicable to those parcels within the SCFEMS service area.
According to County Administrator Bradley Arnold, last year’s fire assessment revenue collected was $9,337,208.
He said it was a combination of “… permits, fees and special assessment of which the fire assessment is the largest portion of that. Similarly, in the current budget for FY 22/23 the budgeted amount was $9,057,878 for this revenue. For the tentative budget, that revenue is $35,152,634,” noting that the budgeted revenues are 95% of the potential actual due to early payment discounts.
“Both fire departments increased their budgets to provide for the increase availability of staffed ambulances in Sumter County (not covered by the fire assessment) as well as the staffing of a new fire station on Warm Springs Avenue. To keep the property tax rate lower, the fire assessment fee is proposed to cover as much as legally possible for the fire prevention and fire protection services of the departments’ budgets,” Arnold said of the fee.
Arnold said the maximum is the rate proposed for the balanced budget, “… while keeping the property tax (ad valorem) rate at the new historic low of 5.1900.”
The increase fee issue was raised in 2021 as well, but was not passed and was, “… also before the Board’s decision to integrate ambulance service within the two fire departments,” Arnold said.