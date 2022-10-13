National Fire Prevention Week was held last week and Sumter Fire & EMS Services spent time educating Sumter kids on fire safety.
Slated for Oct. 9-15, this year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape”
The focus is on reminding the public that it’s important to have an escape plan, according to Sumter County Fire Chief Rob Hanson.
Hanson noted the department has been busy in recent weeks with initiating ambulance transport, taking over the Coleman fire station and dealing with Hurricane Ian.
Firefighters were slated to be at elementary schools throughout the county, teaching children fire safety and distributing items that are educational on fire prevention, yet on a level for the younger students. The information included safety tips, home escape plans and recognizing the sound of smoke alarms and what to do when one rings.
The focus was on children in grades kindergarten through second grade and the presentations included a plastic fire helmet and a close and personal experience with a fire engine on site.
They are working to reinforce the importance of families having a home escape plan and practicing it regularly, with all members of the household. According to the NFPA, it is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week and home, the place people feel safest from fire, is actually where they are at greatest risk, with 74% of all U.S. fire deaths occurring in homes.
They will finish up their national week observance effort at the Bushnell Fall Festival, with an engine and flag on site, as they distribute more of the informational items.
In an unrelated school lesson, firefighters also participated in the Book or Treat program, reading to students on Oct. 13.
Following are key messages behind this year’s “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape” theme:
• Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
To learn more about Fire Prevention Week, its 100th anniversary, and this year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” visit www.nfpa.org/fpw.