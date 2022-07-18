It is our pleasure to host country gospel music evangelist John Steed for a concert at First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee on Sunday August 7th at 10:00am. John Steed has been blessing the hearts of so many people with his style of country gospel and words of inspiration and hope.
John Steed has won New Artist of the Year from the Christian Country Music Awards in Nashville Tennessee at the Grand Ole Opry in the historic Ryman Auditorium. There is no charge for the concert but a love offering will be taken at the end of the concert. There will also be a pot luck luncheon to follow in our MAC center following the concert. All are invited to be blessed by Brother Johns music and message. First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee is located at 802 County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee Florida. Our phone number is 352-793-5510 and our website is fbclp@fbclakepan.com.
Our Kid Venture children’s program is kicking up its Fabulous Friday’s children summer program every Friday from 9:30am to 11:30 am. The program runs July 8th to July 29th. All children are invited, and we ask you call to reserve your spot at the church’s phone number above. Kid venture also meets every Wednesday night at 6:00 pm for fun and a great message of hope. Worship Service times are Sunday 10:00am with growth group bible studies at 9:00am and 6:00 pm. We also have bible studies for all ages on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm.