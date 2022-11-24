Members of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood support the international Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child effort. The program is a year-round effort, that includes gathering items and funds to fill shoeboxes that will be distributed to children around the world during the Christmas season.
Along with items that may range from toys and toothbrushes to books, the children also receive the message of the Gospel.
The church hosted their annual packing party on Sunday, Nov. 13, with the team filling 445 boxes and praying over them before they were delivered to the local collection site the following day.