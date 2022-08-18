THE VILLAGES -- The Distinguished Flying Cross Society, Villages Chapter, (DFCS) is currently raising awareness, and funds, for their new scholarship program. The scholarship is focused on STEM (Science, Technology, English and Math) careers, but aviation management is considered as well. Joseph Finch, president of the Villages Chapter, is looking to bring awareness to the community about the scholarship.
Finch said everyone in the DFCS had done something heroic and now they wanted to give back to the next generation.
“We gave our first scholarship to Lizeth Lazaro. She’s an Oxford resident,” Finch said.
Lazaro wanted to attend nursing school but didn’t qualify for a scholarship through the college she wanted to attend. She talked to Finch and the DFCS, telling them about her dream to attend nursing school and the financial difficulties she was having. “She would need a $2,000 scholarship,” Finch said.
Finch and members of the Villages Chapter were aware of Lazaro from her work with a World War II veteran named Jack Hallett. Flying a P-38 Lightning (a twin piston-engine fighter), Hallett saw combat during D-Day in WWII. Lazaro helped care for Hallett during the last eight months of his life.
Finch knew Hallett well, having visited the WWII veteran almost daily. When Lazaro approached Finch about raising the necessary money for college, Finch told her, “Let me see what we can do.”
When awarded with the DFCS scholarship for $2,000, “she was overwhelmed,” Finch said.
The Society plans to give a presentation at the Leesburg Public Library in November, to talk about the scholarship and how they can help young people. There are also plans to talk with the high schools in Sumter and Lake counties.
The Distinguished Flying Cross, according to dfcsociety.org, is awarded “for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.”
The Distinguished Flying Cross Society, founded in 1994, is a 501(c)19 nonprofit war veterans’ organization dedicated to honoring, preserving, and teaching and publishing the history and traditions of the men and women who have been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Anyone who is interested in the scholarship program or finding out more about the Distinguished Flying Cross Society, can contact Joseph Finch, president of the Villages Chapter, at 571-215-2589.