Safe Holiday Travel campaign was launched this month, to ensure the safety of all road users this holiday season, hosted by the Florida Higway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).
Millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel on Florida’s roadways over the next two months, the busiest long-distance travel period of the year, and FLHSMV will be educating Floridians and visitors throughout the holiday season on all aspects educating Floridians and visitors, throughout the holiday season, on all aspects of the department and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The multi-phased safety messaging is being be staggered throughout November and December, starting first with a focus on having a road-ready vehicle. Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road, so it’s critical to check your tires before hitting the road. In 2021, there were 2,811 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 176 serious bodily injuries and 32 fatalities.
“Florida continues to be a top holiday destination for visitors and residents, making our roads some of the busiest during the upcoming months,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes.
“As you prepare to hit the road this Thanksgiving, or at any point this holiday season, make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the trip, always buckle up and remember that safety is always in season.”
Last year, during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period (Wednesday to Sunday), there were 4,585 crashes on Florida roads. The most crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, while the least crashes occurred on Thanksgiving Day during that period.
“Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out in force this holiday season to keep our roadways safe,” said Col. Gene Spaulding, FHP director.
“Please make good decisions and Arrive Alive this holiday season. Never drive impaired.”
FLHSMV and its partners are committed to the safety of all motorists on our roads and educating everyone on safe driving throughout the holiday season – and year-round – because safety is always in season.
“The holidays are a joyful time of year, and many Floridians and visitors will be traveling and celebrating the season with family and friends,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E.
“We encourage everyone to be mindful of safety and to realize the holidays bring a surge of people and vehicles to Florida’s roadways. An increase in traffic means we need to have more patience while behind the wheel, buckle up, and watch our speed. Good driving behaviors help ensure we can all reach our destinations safely this holiday season.”
No matter what season, as you celebrate, FLHSMV has got you covered with helpful tips to keep you safe on the road. Additional campaign information including downloadable graphics, safety tips, and resources can be found on the FLHSMV Safe Holiday Travel webpage