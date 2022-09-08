Do you want to learn more about God’s Word? Do you feel called to ministry? Florida Bible Institute is tailor made for you, whether you are preparing for ministerial credentials or studying for personal enrichment.
Our curriculum is Berean School of the Bible, a division of Global University of the Assemblies of God.
We have three campuses: Tampa, Riverview and Bushnell. The classes are affordable and meet one night per week. The Bushnell campus meets at Cross Connection Church on Tuesday nights.
Instructors are experienced ministers who volunteer their time to teach.
Executive Director is Rev. Thomas Smith, R.N., B.S.N.,M.A., M.A.R., D.C.C. (C).
For more information about the Bushnell campus, contact Patsy Boellner at patboellner@gmail.com, (352) 460-2195.
Florida Bible Institute: “Equipping God’s people for ministry.”