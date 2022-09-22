Oct. 23-29 is Florida Forests Week and is being promoted through a partnership with the Florida Forest Service and the Florida Forestry Association. The week is about remembering the environmental and economic benefits forests provide – including improving the standard of living and the health of the planet.
Florida’s forests provide 124,000 jobs and they have a total economic impact of $25 billion on Florida’s economy. More than 5,000 items used every day, contain forest products in the form of wood, cellulose fiber or chemicals extracted from trees. These items include home building materials, paper, fabric, cell phone screens, cosmetics, cleaners, aspirin, cancer drugs, explosives, car tires, sporting equipment, hotdog casings, salad dressing, asphalt, ice cream, diapers, laundry detergent, crayons, glue, sports drinks, cardboard boxes, cellophane, cork, charcoal, hair spray, ink, furniture, cough syrup, soap, shampoo, tea, root beer, lip balm, car wax, pancake syrup, turpentine, toothpaste and much more.
The use of all these products results in the average American consuming four and a half pounds of wood every day. To ensure the resource is constantly renewed, five seedlings are planted for every tree that is cut.
Forests provide water, beauty, quiet spaces, wildlife habitat, recreation, soil conservation, carbon sequestration and oxygen. Half of the dry weight of wood is carbon that once existed as the greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide. Almost three pounds of oxygen is released when a tree grows two pounds of wood. That’s the amount of oxygen a person will consume in 42 hours. When compared with other watersheds that are used for urban development, pasture and cropland, forested watersheds produce the highest quality water for the greatest amount of time. Florida is facing water quality and quantity issues that can be mitigated by maintaining and expanding forested watersheds.
For assistance with your forested land, contact your Florida Forest Service County Forester. Sumter Co., Arthur Clothier, (352) 793-1239.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.