Tour groups of 10 can call the tour line for an appointment.
Bring your own mask, but there are hand washing stations available.
Student-guided tours are held hourly on weekends, at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
FITZ has a nearly 8,000-square foot free-flight aviary, Mandarin and Teal ducks, Hawian NE’NE’
‘geese, African Turacos & silver-throated hornbills, valley quail and partridges and albino peacocks.
Albino Peacocks.
There is a new exotic petting area where visitors can feed giant tortoises, giant rats, kangaroos and Heritage Barbados sheep.
They have the largest second-generation troop of African Patas monkeys in The Americas, along with black jaguars, giant porcupines ,parrots and other animals.
FITZ is the only American Zoo with “The Laughing Hyena Encounter.”
Visitors can feed spotted hyenas and have their photos taken. A portion of the $35 per person hyena encounter helps Kenya’s anti-poaching elephant rangers.
Admission: $7 per child, $8 per senior or first responder, vets or active duty, $9 per adult.
The visit is tax deductable and cash or check only.
Tour reservations can be made at 1-866-937-1115.
The zoo is located at 7725 C.R. 48 West, Bushnell-seven miles of I-75 and eightmiles east of Floral City. Tours are by appointment only.
FITZ is a not-for-profit with the professional members of the Zoological Association of America